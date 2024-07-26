34 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
type here...

Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak: Guwahati Medical College Hospital Reports 10 Deaths

Guwahati Medical College Hospital reports 10 deaths due to a Japanese encephalitis outbreak. The situation highlights the urgent need for increased medical intervention and public health measures.

UncategorizedGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 26, Friday: Guwahati Medical College Hospital has reported 10 deaths linked to a Japanese encephalitis outbreak, raising serious concerns about public health in the region. The outbreak has led to an increase in cases and fatalities, drawing attention to the urgent need for enhanced medical intervention and preventive measures.

- Advertisement -

Japanese encephalitis, a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, has been identified as the cause of the recent fatalities. The outbreak has prompted local health authorities to intensify efforts to contain the spread of the disease and provide adequate care to affected individuals.

Medical professionals at Guwahati Medical College Hospital are working tirelessly to manage the outbreak and offer treatment to patients. The hospital has implemented additional measures to address the crisis, including increased surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and coordination with other healthcare facilities.

Health officials are advising the public to take preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites, such as using repellents and ensuring proper sanitation to reduce mosquito breeding sites. The outbreak underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and community engagement to combat the spread of Japanese encephalitis.

Authorities are also calling for support from the government and health organizations to bolster resources and enhance the response to the outbreak. The situation remains critical, and efforts are being made to provide timely and effective medical care to those affected by the disease.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Inaugurates Workshop on Digital Crop Survey

The Hills Times -