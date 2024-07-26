Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak: Guwahati Medical College Hospital Reports 10 Deaths

HT Digital

July 26, Friday: Guwahati Medical College Hospital has reported 10 deaths linked to a Japanese encephalitis outbreak, raising serious concerns about public health in the region. The outbreak has led to an increase in cases and fatalities, drawing attention to the urgent need for enhanced medical intervention and preventive measures.

Japanese encephalitis, a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, has been identified as the cause of the recent fatalities. The outbreak has prompted local health authorities to intensify efforts to contain the spread of the disease and provide adequate care to affected individuals.

Medical professionals at Guwahati Medical College Hospital are working tirelessly to manage the outbreak and offer treatment to patients. The hospital has implemented additional measures to address the crisis, including increased surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and coordination with other healthcare facilities.

Health officials are advising the public to take preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites, such as using repellents and ensuring proper sanitation to reduce mosquito breeding sites. The outbreak underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and community engagement to combat the spread of Japanese encephalitis.

Authorities are also calling for support from the government and health organizations to bolster resources and enhance the response to the outbreak. The situation remains critical, and efforts are being made to provide timely and effective medical care to those affected by the disease.