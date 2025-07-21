AAPWU submits five-point memorandum to Arunachal CM

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 20: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (AAPWU), affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), has submitted a comprehensive five-point memorandum to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting a series of urgent issues concerning the welfare, promotion, and regularisation of long-serving casual and contingency workers in the state.

In the memorandum, the union demanded the immediate cancellation of the Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) currently conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for recruitment to posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC), LDC-cum-Computer Operator, Data Entry Operator, Handyman, and Driver.

The union strongly recommended that such vacancies be filled through the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) mechanism, citing Government Notification No. AR-54/2016 dated July 8, 2016.

The union argued that many employees who have completed 12 years of continuous departmental service are at a disadvantage when facing LDEs due to lack of exposure to competitive exam preparation, reasoning aptitude, and English comprehension.

They emphasised that these workers often do not have the time or means to attend coaching classes and hence must be assessed through internal promotions.

The AAPWU also urged the government to create Category-I (C-I) and Category-II (C-II) sanctioned posts in every department and to regularise all casual and contingency workers who have rendered more than 15 years of continuous service.

Citing the creation of numerous new administrative units such as districts, blocks, circles, and subdivisions, the union stressed that the current workforce is insufficient to meet increasing departmental demands.

Further, the memorandum called for the one-time regularisation of Work-Charged Adhoc (W/C Adhoc) and Work-Charged Temporary (W/C T) employees, many of whom, the union noted, have been serving for 6 to 10 years without confirmation in sanctioned posts.

It also raised concern over delays in service extension processes for these categories of workers.

The union made a strong appeal for the immediate release of retirement benefits under the Arunachal Karmayogi Samman Nidhi scheme, launched in March 2025.

This scheme provides a one-time retirement benefit of ₹3 lakh to contingency workers, ALCs, and casual labourers retiring at 60 after 20 years of service.

The AAPWU asked the government to extend this benefit to all such workers retrospectively from the beginning of their service or, if not feasible, to allow them to continue their service beyond 60 years.

Lastly, the memorandum requested that all Muster Roll workers, particularly those engaged in Group D positions, be upgraded to the status of Casual/Contingency staff as per available vacancies in respective departments.

The union said that Muster Roll employees were facing hardship due to inconsistent and insufficient wage disbursement and deserved better employment terms.

Expressing hope for urgent intervention, the AAPWU has appealed to the Chief Minister and the state government to treat the demands with priority in the interest of thousands of long-serving but unregularised workers who have played a crucial role in the functioning of the state machinery.