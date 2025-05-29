AAPPDWU reiterates six-point charter of demands

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 28: The All Arunachal Pradesh Power Department Workers Union (AAPPDWU) has reiterated its Six-Point Charter of Demands concerning the welfare and rights of Power Department workers. A memorandum outlining these demands was formally submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the portfolio of Power Minister.

Addressing the media, AAPPDWU President Ringu Chapo stated that the Union has long been pursuing the state government for redressal of several pressing and legitimate grievances faced by workers. “We recently met Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and discussed our six-point charter of demands. As a senior leader, we are confident that he understands the concerns of the workers and will take steps in the best interests of our community,” Chapo said.

The Six-Point Charter of Demands includes:

Implementation of 13-Month Salary/Overtime

Field staff, including Junior Engineers, Electricians, Linemen, Wiremen, and Panel Operators, should be granted 13-month salary or adequate overtime compensation, reflecting their field-intensive duties.

Accidental Death Benefits and Compassionate Appointments

In the unfortunate event of accidental death, the family of the deceased worker should be prioritized for appointment on a work-charge basis. Additionally, a compensation amount of Rs50 lakh should be granted in such cases.

One-Time Job Regularization for Long-Term Casual Workers

Workers who have rendered 15 to 30 years of service on a casual or contingency basis should be provided one-time job regularization to recognize their long-term contribution.

Creation of New Posts for Work-Charge/Casual Staff

The Union highlighted that the current posts under work-charge and contingency categories date back to the NEFA era, with no new posts created in the last 10–15 years. The Union urged the government to create sufficient new posts to meet growing manpower needs.

Reduction of Direct Recruitment Quota from Group D to Group C

AAPPDWU demanded minimizing the direct recruitment quota in Group D to Group C promotions to 10% across all categories. Under the current regularity scheme, high direct recruitment quotas are depriving skilled Group D workers of promotion opportunities.

Grade Pay Revision

The Union demanded an upgradation of grade pay from the existing Rs 1900 to Rs 2400 for work-charge and similarly skilled staff working under government establishments.

General Secretary of AAPPDWU noted that the Pema Khandu-led government has previously demonstrated its pro-worker stance by enhancing the monthly salaries of contingency staff. “We are hopeful that our six-point charter of demands will also be considered and approved at the earliest. We urge the Deputy Chief Minister to take immediate action on our genuine appeals,” he said.