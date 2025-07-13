28.6 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 13, 2025
type here...

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu thanks people of Riga for agreeing to pre-feasibility report on Siang project

Riga nod fuels dam debate as Arunachal government hails ‘national interest’, protesters plan fresh stir

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, July 12: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has thanked the people of Riga village in Siang district for their consent and support in signing the MoU for the Pre-Feasibility Report of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

A meeting was held between Khandu and representatives of Riga village led by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing in Itanagar on Friday evening.

- Advertisement -

Khandu wrote on X, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Riga for their consent and support in signing the MoU for the Pre-Feasibility Report of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a step taken in the larger national interest.”

Related Posts:

“Your trust inspires us. We remain firmly committed to fulfilling all developmental aspirations of the community,” he wrote.

The chief minister said, “As one of the largest Adi villages in the Siang belt, Riga holds a vital place in our collective journey toward progress and prosperity.”.

Talking to PTI, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing said, “Yes, people have given their consent for a PFR for the Siang project.”.

- Advertisement -

Since the proposal to set up a mega-dam on the Siang first came up in 2017, the proposal drew opposition from residents.

The project, with an estimated installed capacity of 11,000 MW, has been facing opposition from local communities, since the proposal first came up in 2017, due to concerns about displacement, livelihood loss, and environmental impacts.

Till recently, people were against the PFR survey. Now the state government has taken another route – engage in dialogue – highlighting the project’s benefit and promise to hear the concerns of the people affected by the project.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, which is leading the movement against the dam project, claimed that it is meaningless, as people from 27 affected villages are “against” the project.

- Advertisement -

“Only 25 per cent of Riga is affected”, SIFF president Lamok Padun said.

He accused the state government of pushing for the project by forcing BJP workers from Riga village to agree to sign for the MoU.

Padun disclosed that SIFF will hold a rally in protest against the development at Geku in Upper Siang district on July 14. (PTI)

Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Milestone for Atmanirbhar Assam

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season