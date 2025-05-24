27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 24, 2025
type here...

Villagers embrace visionary Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Landmark step towards water security and strategic sovereignty

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 23: In a significant stride towards ensuring water security, regional development, and national strategic resilience, the villagers of Pangkang (Kumku) in Siang District have formally partnered with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) for the ambitious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

- Advertisement -

The ceremony, set against the pristine natural beauty of the Siang Valley, was more than a procedural formality—it symbolized a landmark moment in government-community collaboration. The event underscored the collective vision for long-term socioeconomic development, while also serving as a strategic move in response to broader regional challenges related to water governance and national security.

Related Posts:

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by several dignitaries and senior officials. Among those present were Hon’ble Minister for Panchayati Raj, State Transport and Cooperation, Shri Ojing Tasing, Joint Secretary for Hydro Power, Shri Hage Lailang, Chief Engineer of Hydropower, Shri Atek Miyu, and BJP Arunachal Pradesh General Secretary and Special Emissary of the Government, Shri Nalong Mize. Representing the local community were village leaders Shri Taba Tamut and Shri Bakin Tali, who signed the MoU on behalf of the people of Pangkang (Kumku), reflecting the consensus and support of the majority of villagers.

The Deputy Commissioner of Siang District, Shri P N Thungon, signed the MoU on behalf of the state government. Speaking on the occasion, DC Thungon praised the villagers for their vision, wisdom, and maturity, emphasizing that their cooperation represents a new chapter in participatory development and responsible stewardship of natural resources. “This is not only about power or water. It is about harnessing the potential of River Siang for the collective prosperity of the local area, the state, and the nation,” he stated.

According to the provisions laid out in the MoU, the government will roll out a development package worth ₹5 crore over a period of three years. A Village Development Committee (VDC), comprising members from families likely to be affected by the proposed project, will be constituted to manage and implement various welfare schemes under this package. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing village infrastructure, improving health services, and generating sustainable livelihoods, ensuring that the community remains at the heart of the development process.

- Advertisement -

Importantly, the MoU guarantees continued engagement with local stakeholders throughout the progression of the project. This reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive planning, where the voices, concerns, and aspirations of the local population are incorporated into all stages of project development.

While the project remains in the feasibility assessment phase, the SUMP is widely regarded as a multi-dimensional initiative. It holds the promise of not only clean and sustainable hydroelectric energy but also regional economic upliftment. In addition, it is strategically conceived to counterbalance the rapid construction of dams by China on the upstream Yarlung Tsangpo (known downstream as the Siang River in India). With growing concerns over the geopolitical implications of upstream water infrastructure in Tibet, the SUMP is envisioned as a critical buffer—helping to mitigate the risks of sudden water discharges, regulate seasonal river flow, and support agricultural productivity, drinking water supply, and ecological stability in India’s Northeast.

The signing of the MoU marks a vital step in exploring the viability of what could become a transformative project for Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. It demonstrates the potential of government-community cooperation in tackling both local development challenges and strategic national concerns through responsible and visionary planning.

As preparations for the PFR commence, the mood in Pangkang (Kumku) is one of cautious optimism, rooted in the belief that development, when inclusive and transparent, can bring sustainable prosperity without compromising community interests or environmental values.

10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India