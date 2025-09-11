APSHRC launches three-day human rights awareness outreach programme

HT Correspondent

SANGRAM, Sept 10: In a bid to promote human rights awareness and strengthen community engagement, the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) has launched a three-day Human Rights Awareness Outreach Programme in Kurung Kumey District, beginning at Sangram.

According to an official statement, the initiative, led by Bamang Tago, Chairperson of APSHRC, aims to educate citizens about their rights and the mechanisms available to protect them.

The programme has brought together a wide array of stakeholders, including Gaon Buras, Panchayat leaders, educators, representatives from non-governmental organisations, women’s groups, legal practitioners, human rights activists, district administration officials, and youth representatives.

The diverse participation reflects a collective effort to spread awareness and foster a rights-based culture in the district.

During the inaugural session, Bamang Tago delivered the keynote address, in which he provided a historical overview of the Arunachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission.

He elaborated on the commission’s role in addressing human rights violations and safeguarding the interests of vulnerable populations.

He highlighted the responsibility of citizens, civil society, and administrative bodies in ensuring that the rights guaranteed under the law are effectively upheld.

The outreach team was accompanied by Adv Taba Zim, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, who elaborated on the critical role played by the Child Welfare Committee in protecting the rights of children and ensuring their well-being.

She emphasised the need for collective action to address child-related rights violations and create an enabling environment for their growth and development.

Adding to the programme, Bamang Kaku, Coordinator of Arunachal Citizen Rights, conducted a session on raising awareness about HIV and substance abuse.

She highlighted the challenges faced by communities and the importance of sensitizing the public about health-related rights and support systems available to individuals affected by these issues.

Joel Angu, Research Officer of APSHRC, provided participants with a detailed account of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

He explained the legislative framework and underscored the importance of human rights education in empowering citizens to claim and defend their rights.

He further spoke about the proactive role the commission plays in addressing grievances and promoting legal literacy.

The official statement emphasized that the programme is being conducted in collaboration with Arunachal Citizen Rights, underscoring the joint effort to enhance human rights awareness at the grassroots level.

Through this initiative, APSHRC aims to build stronger networks, encourage dialogue, and equip communities with the knowledge required to uphold human dignity and justice.

The three-day programme is expected to reach a wider audience across the district, fostering partnerships and reinforcing the state’s commitment to creating a society that values equality, justice, and respect for human rights.