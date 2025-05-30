Upper Siang District holds review meeting to strengthen routine immunisation and zero dose outreach

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 29: In a concerted effort to bolster immunization efforts across Upper Siang district, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Health Society, Talo Jerang, chaired a high-level District Task Force on Immunization (DTFI) meeting on Thursday.

The session reviewed and strategized around multiple public health initiatives, including the Zero Dose Implementation Plan (ZIP), Special Vaccination Campaign (SVC), Measles-Rubella Elimination (MRE), the Routine Immunization (RI) microplan for 2025, and Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPD) Surveillance.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the meeting was convened with the primary objective of strengthening the RI microplanning mechanism to ensure that every child, especially in the remotest parts of the district, receives timely and complete immunisation.

The session brought together medical officers, programme officers, health officials, and heads of departments from allied sectors for a detailed performance review and future planning.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang expressed appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers serving in various facilities across the district.

He stressed the importance of sincerity, precision in data collection, and a strong commitment to reaching the unreached, particularly in geographically challenging areas.

- Advertisement -

“No child should be left behind in our immunization drive,” he emphasized.

Dr Nabho Borang, Medical Officer – Routine Immunisation, presented a comprehensive PowerPoint briefing on the ZIP, MRE, RI, and VPD Surveillance initiatives.

He outlined current progress, identified existing challenges, and highlighted strategies for increased outreach and data monitoring.

Medical Officers In-Charge (MO ICs) from District Hospital Yingkiong, CHCs Tuting, Jengging, and Mariyang, and PHCs Jeying and Katan shared block-wise reports on RI performance for the financial year 2024–25 up to May 2025.

- Advertisement -

They also presented detailed microplans under the Special Vaccination Campaign, tailored to local demographic and geographic needs.

Ajit Taron, District Coordinator of Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), provided updates on ZIP progress through community engagement models, citing increasing participation from local stakeholders.

As part of the broader health awareness campaign, Dr. Ahik Miyu, District Tuberculosis Officer, led a sensitization session on the ongoing “100 Days TB Campaign,” urging frontline workers to prioritise tuberculosis screening and reporting.

Earlier, the objectives of the meeting were laid out by Dr Andeng Sitek, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer, who emphasized the integration of data-driven planning and inter-departmental collaboration for effective implementation of immunization programmes.

The meeting was attended by District Medical Officer Dr Gepeng Litin, programme officers from across departments, MO I/Cs, and staff from health and allied departments.

Officials stated that the insights and strategies emerging from this session would be crucial in refining the district’s immunisation roadmap, ensuring both improved health outcomes and compliance with national targets for disease elimination and control.