Arunachal Governor honours armed forces units with citations for exemplary service

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 1: In a solemn ceremony held at Vivekananda Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on May 31, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik (Retd) presented the Governor’s Citation to three distinguished armed forces units—13 Rajputana Rifles, 9 Grenadiers, and 31 Assam Rifles—for their outstanding professionalism, operational acumen, and their deep-rooted engagement with local communities.

- Advertisement -

Representatives of the honoured units received the citations amidst a dignified gathering. Colonel Sangam Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 13 Rajputana Rifles (Thundering Thirteen), received the award alongside Subedar Major Bhom Singh Rathore and Agniveer Vibin A. Colonel Saurabh Sharma, Commanding Officer of the 9 Grenadiers (Mewar), was accompanied by Subedar Major Mahaveer, Sena Medal, and Grenadier Dharamveer. Representing the 31 Assam Rifles (Thirsty Ones) were Commanding Officer Colonel Dushyant Singh Lamba, Subedar Major Banwari Lal Sharma, and Rifleman K.I. Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Parnaik commended the steadfast dedication of the units in safeguarding the Line of Actual Control and managing the sensitive Indo-Myanmar frontier. He praised their relentless efforts, which he said have brought about “visible and meaningful results” in terms of both security and community development.

The Governor lauded the armed forces’ civic initiatives, including the construction of vital infrastructure such as community halls, classrooms, and playgrounds in remote villages. He also highlighted their active involvement in organizing local sports events, which he said have helped foster unity and discipline among the youth.

Particular emphasis was laid on the armed forces’ mentorship programmes, including coaching for UPSC exams, Sainik School admissions, and pre-recruitment training. These, the Governor noted, have been transformative for many young people, offering them new opportunities and a sense of purpose.

- Advertisement -

Recounting his interactions with border villagers, Governor Parnaik shared that the goodwill created by these “Sadbhavana” (goodwill) efforts has led to a “special bonhomie” between the armed forces and local residents. He expressed confidence that these efforts would continue to strengthen civil-military ties.

He also acknowledged the armed forces’ significant role in the success of the Vibrant Villages Programme, citing instances of reverse migration as proof of its effectiveness. “The armed forces have become pillars of strength in these frontier regions,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Governor said the mission had laid the foundation of a strong doctrine of deterrence under the leadership of both political and military command. He urged the forces to embrace innovation and technological advancements while maintaining constant vigilance.

The ceremony concluded with a High Tea hosted by the Governor for officers, special guests, and other ranks.