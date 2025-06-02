Arunachal govt transfers 30 officials

ITANAGAR, June 1: The Arunachal Pradesh government has affected a major bureaucratic reshuffle by transferring 30 officials across various departments and districts in the state.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Saturday, commissioner of coordination and economics & statistics Ankur Garg has been given the additional charge of the planning and investment department while retaining his present responsibilities.

Commissioner of transport, urban development, urban local bodies, town planning, and housing, Vivek Pandey has been given the additional charge of chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Agriculture commissioner Bidol Tayeng has been appointed commissioner of public health engineering & water supply, replacing P K Sain, while Chief Conservator of Forests Samuel Changkija has been posted as agriculture secretary.

Yashpal Garg, commissioner of personnel, administrative reforms (AR), and law, has been appointed commissioner of personnel, vigilance, and law, and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to chief secretary.

He has been relieved from the charge of administrative reforms and training.

Tayi Kaye, currently serving as secretary of cultural affairs, has been posted as secretary of fisheries, relieving H Tari from the post.

Y V V J Rajasekhar has been appointed APSSB secretary, replacing K K Singh. Land management director Mamata Riba, has been given additional charges as secretary of civil aviation, gazetteer, public libraries, and art & culture.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H P has been appointed as secretary of health, replacing Ira Singhal, who will be the new secretary of administrative reforms and training.

Disaster Management secretary Dani Salu has been given additional charge of the Public Works Department (PWD). Disaster Management director Komkar Dulom, has been appointed secretary of general administration, stationery and printing, district administration, and protocol, the notification said.

Rural Development director Kanto Danggen, has been posted as secretary of food and civil supplies, legal metrology, and consumer affairs. B J Duia has been appointed as secretary of research.

Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang has been appointed as additional secretary-cum-director of disaster management. Namgyal Angmo, joint secretary of education will be the new deputy commission of Tawang.

Special Secretary of Agriculture Sonalika Jiwani, has been posted as the deputy commissioner of East Siang, replacing Tayi Taggu, who has now been appointed director of rural development.

F Brahma, special secretary of land management, has been posted as the deputy commissioner of Lower Dibang Valley.

Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav will take over as the deputy commissioner of Papum Pare, while Kanubari additional deputy commissioner Kunal Yadav has been made deputy commissioner of Longding, replacing Bekir Nyorak, who has been posted as the deputy commissioner of Dibang Valley, succeeding Pagli Sora.

Transport director Oli Perme, has been appointed as deputy commissioner of Lower Subansiri, while RCS Cheechung Chukhu has been posted as deputy commissioner of Kurung Kumey.

State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) director Toko Babu, will now serve as the deputy commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region.

S Mining has been made the new transport director while, Manjunath R, who was serving as OSD for transport, IT, and director of Tourism, will take charge as additional deputy commissioner of East Kameng.

Yashwant Meena, OSD (Planning), has been appointed as ADC of Kanubari, and Anu Singh, OSD to the Divisional Commissioner (West), has been posted as Planning OSD, the notification added. (PTI)