Arunachal Pradesh felicitates 140 new officers of APPSCCE–2024

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 10: In a significant move aimed at strengthening governance and administrative efficiency, chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday felicitated the successful candidates of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)–2024 and handed over their appointment letters at a centralised function held in Itanagar.

In an official statement, the government informed that a total of 140 candidates have been recommended by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for important administrative and civil service posts across the state.

During the ceremony, the chief minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed officers and described their achievement as a proud milestone not only for the candidates and their families but also for Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

He reminded the officers of the pivotal role they would play as permanent pillars of governance.

While elected governments and political leadership may change over time, he underscored that officers remain the enduring force responsible for implementing government schemes and policies and ensuring that benefits reach the last citizen in line.

Highlighting the fact that a significant number of the newly selected officers are sons and daughters of the soil, chief minister Khandu called upon them to serve their communities with utmost dedication.

He urged them to preserve the state’s unique traditions and to work toward inclusive growth that benefits every corner of Arunachal Pradesh.

He stressed that their roles carry not only administrative responsibilities but also the moral duty of contributing to the welfare and development of their people.

Providing details about the examination process, the chief minister outlined that the preliminary examination was conducted on December 15, 2024, with 22,731 candidates registered and over 17,000 appearing in each session.

The preliminary results were declared on December 25, 2024, with 1,658 candidates qualifying to move forward to the mains examination.

The main examination was subsequently held over four days – April 6, 7, 9, and 10, 2025.

The final results were announced on August 8, 2025, and the successful 140 candidates were recommended for appointment to various key posts in the state administration.

The selected candidates have been appointed across a range of departments and responsibilities. Among them are 50 Circle Officers under the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (Executive Grade), six Deputy Superintendents of Police under the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (Executive Grade), 47 Assistant Section Officers, along with other important posts such as Child Development Project Officers, District Information and Public Relations Officers, Labour Officers, and Assistant Protocol Officers.

The Chief Minister expressed particular satisfaction at the strong representation of women among the recruits. Out of the 140 candidates, 68 were girls, which he described as a testament to the growing empowerment of women in the state.

“Our girls are giving a tough competition to our boys in every field, which is a welcome trend. I congratulate the parents for keeping faith in them and supporting them throughout their journey,” he remarked.

In keeping with the government’s commitment to the welfare of the recruits, special arrangements were made for their onboarding process.

Mandatory medical tests were conducted at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on September 8 and 9, with provisions for medical tests on September 11 for those who could not attend earlier.

The verification of documents and issuance of appointment letters were conducted alongside the felicitation ceremony, ensuring a seamless transition into service.

Looking ahead, chief minister Khandu informed the recruits that a comprehensive combined training programme will commence in the first week of October 2025 at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Naharlagun.

This programme will be followed by attachments in the Civil Secretariat, field districts, and exposure visits to prestigious institutions such as the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, the Administrative Training Institute in Guwahati, and the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) in New Delhi.

He encouraged the new recruits to carry forward five key principles throughout their careers: integrity, innovation, dedication, compassion, and teamwork.

“Keep these key guiding principles always in mind – integrity, innovation, dedication, compassion and teamwork in your career and you will serve the people well,” the Chief Minister said, urging them to make these values the foundation of their public service.

Assuring them of the government’s full support, chief minister Khandu concluded by reaffirming the significance of their service.

“Your service is not just a career, it is a commitment to the destiny of Arunachal Pradesh,” he remarked, encouraging the recruits to embrace their roles with a sense of purpose and responsibility that transcends individual achievement.

The government’s official statement further highlighted that this initiative marks a new chapter in administrative reforms and reflects the state’s efforts to create a robust, people-centric governance framework built on competence, inclusivity, and accountability.