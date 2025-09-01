27 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 1, 2025
Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress denies BJP’s allegations against Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during a rally in Bihar.

According to an official statement, State Youth Congress president Tarh Johny said the incident was “planted by the BJP to divert attention” from issues raised during Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

He alleged that the ruling party was using diversionary tactics instead of addressing questions on social and economic concerns.

Johny, who is also the National General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and Convenor of the North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee (NEYCCC), challenged the BJP to investigate and arrest the individual who allegedly made the remarks, stating that the party is in power both in Bihar and at the Centre.

He further claimed that BJP leaders in Arunachal Pradesh, including chief minister Pema Khandu, union minister Kiren Rijiju, and state MLAs, were targeting Rahul Gandhi through press conferences “to draw the attention of central leaders” as they had “no major developmental achievements to showcase.”

Johny asserted that key projects in the state such as the medical institute, airport, railway station, state secretariat, trans-highway, and higher education institutions were all initiated during Congress governments.

He accused the BJP of making unfulfilled promises like depositing ₹15 lakh in every citizen’s account and creating two crore jobs annually.

The Youth Congress leader reiterated Rahul Gandhi’s slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor,” alleging that the BJP had rigged elections in the past and was attempting similar tactics nationally. He claimed Gandhi had exposed what he described as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “so-called Chanakya strategy” as nothing more than “vote theft.”

