27 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 1, 2025
type here...

Banderdewa police bust inter-state bike-lifting gang

Four arrested, three stolen bikes recovered in late-night naka operation, says police

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BANDERDEWA, Aug 31: Police at Banderdewa have busted an inter-state bike-lifting gang, recovering three stolen two-wheelers and apprehending four accused persons during naka checking and subsequent operations.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the naka team at Banderdewa check gate intercepted suspicious vehicles during checking duty between midnight and 6 am on Saturday.

Related Posts:

A Yamaha R15 sped past the naka point without stopping, while a scooty (AS12AK5904) was seized after the rider failed to produce valid documents.

Around the same time, a Royal Enfield Hunter (AS07Z0946) made a suspicious U-turn before reaching the naka point.

The rider of the scooty, identified as Nobo Gohain alias Nobo Hussain of Sootea, Assam, was later detained and, during questioning, confessed to being part of a gang involved in repeated two-wheeler thefts.

- Advertisement -

Acting on his lead, police recovered the abandoned Royal Enfield Hunter near DTNT petrol pump.

Further investigation led to the detention of Marli Gadi (19) of Pakke Kesang, Arunachal Pradesh, and Md Ricky Ahmed (25) of Sootea, Assam, who were identified as the riders of the Yamaha R15 and Royal Enfield Hunter respectively.

On sustained interrogation, Gadi revealed that another stolen Yamaha R15 had been kept in Assam.

A police team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, proceeded to Hawaijan, Assam, and recovered the Yamaha R15 (AR05A-0990) from the possession of Pradyup Bhuyan (22) of Sootea, Assam, who was also arrested.

- Advertisement -

In total, three stolen two-wheelers were recovered and four accused — Marli Gadi, Md Ricky Ahmed, Nobo Gohain, and Pradyup Bhuyan — were apprehended.

Police said the accused would be handed over to Naharlagun Police Station, where a case of stolen Royal Enfield had already been registered.

The Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Nyelam Nega, APPS, has appealed to the public to ensure their vehicles are properly locked, carry valid documents, and report any suspicious activity related to vehicle theft to the nearest police station.

10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tribal Dance Crew wins Arunachal’s Got Talent Season 7

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala