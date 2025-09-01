Banderdewa police bust inter-state bike-lifting gang

HT Correspondent

BANDERDEWA, Aug 31: Police at Banderdewa have busted an inter-state bike-lifting gang, recovering three stolen two-wheelers and apprehending four accused persons during naka checking and subsequent operations.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the naka team at Banderdewa check gate intercepted suspicious vehicles during checking duty between midnight and 6 am on Saturday.

A Yamaha R15 sped past the naka point without stopping, while a scooty (AS12AK5904) was seized after the rider failed to produce valid documents.

Around the same time, a Royal Enfield Hunter (AS07Z0946) made a suspicious U-turn before reaching the naka point.

The rider of the scooty, identified as Nobo Gohain alias Nobo Hussain of Sootea, Assam, was later detained and, during questioning, confessed to being part of a gang involved in repeated two-wheeler thefts.

- Advertisement -

Acting on his lead, police recovered the abandoned Royal Enfield Hunter near DTNT petrol pump.

Further investigation led to the detention of Marli Gadi (19) of Pakke Kesang, Arunachal Pradesh, and Md Ricky Ahmed (25) of Sootea, Assam, who were identified as the riders of the Yamaha R15 and Royal Enfield Hunter respectively.

On sustained interrogation, Gadi revealed that another stolen Yamaha R15 had been kept in Assam.

A police team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, proceeded to Hawaijan, Assam, and recovered the Yamaha R15 (AR05A-0990) from the possession of Pradyup Bhuyan (22) of Sootea, Assam, who was also arrested.

- Advertisement -

In total, three stolen two-wheelers were recovered and four accused — Marli Gadi, Md Ricky Ahmed, Nobo Gohain, and Pradyup Bhuyan — were apprehended.

Police said the accused would be handed over to Naharlagun Police Station, where a case of stolen Royal Enfield had already been registered.

The Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Nyelam Nega, APPS, has appealed to the public to ensure their vehicles are properly locked, carry valid documents, and report any suspicious activity related to vehicle theft to the nearest police station.