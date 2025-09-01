Western Zone Karate Championships begin in Itanagar with over 300 participants

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: The Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA) has kicked off the Western Zone Karate Championships 2025 at Niki Karate Academy near IG Park, Itanagar, with more than 300 players taking part in the two-day event.

According to an official statement, the championship has drawn participants from 12 districts of the state, including West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kesang, Bichom, Papum Pare, Capital Complex, Keyi Panyor, Kra Dadi, Upper Subansiri, Lepa Rada and West Siang. Teams from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sangey Laden Sports Academy and the Arunachal Pradesh State Police Control Board are also participating.

Arunachal Panchayati Raj Sanghatan and Kamle Zila Parishad Chairperson Biri Santi Nido attended the inaugural function as chief guest.

Addressing players, coaches and officials, she urged youths to maintain good health and physical fitness, emphasising the role of parents, teachers and leaders in guiding children in the right direction.

She expressed concern over the rise of drug abuse among young people and stressed that active engagement in sports, along with academics, could help keep children away from harmful habits.

“It is high time we join hands to fight the menace of drugs and motivate our children to remain fit and healthy with sound minds,” she said.

APAKA President Yarda Niki said the event showcases the enthusiasm of karatekas from across the state. He informed that sub-junior, junior and cadet categories for both boys and girls were completed on the first day, while under-21 and senior categories will be held on the concluding day.

APAKA General Secretary John Bagang, Organising Chairman Doyak Singhi, and Secretary Dr. Marli Ette also spoke at the occasion.