26.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
type here...

Arunachal: Two teenagers killed in scooter-truck collision

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, June 15: Two teenagers died after the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a dumper truck in Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, police said.


The accident took place near Borum Bridge close to the Naharlagun Bypass stretch.
“The duo died on the spot. They were identified as Md Tanveer Khan (18), from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district and Md Sahil Alam (17), from Motihari district of Bihar,” Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo said.

- Advertisement -


Their bodies have been shifted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for post-mortem examination, the officer said.
The dumper truck involved in the accident has been seized by police.

Related Posts:


The driver of the truck, identified as Md Hasanur Islam (22), a native of Lakhimpur district of Assam, has been detained for questioning. Islam was currently residing at Helipad Colony, Naharlagun.


Police have registered a case and are probing the circumstances that led to the accident. Possibilities of over-speeding and negligence are being investigated, the SP added. (PTI)

8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP Arunachal Pradesh launches Yoga Training Camp ahead of International Yoga...

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape