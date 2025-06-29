26.1 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 29, 2025
type here...

Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges compassionate, tech-driven healthcare at TRIHMS graduation ceremony

Graduating doctors encouraged to lead with compassion, embrace technology, and strengthen rural healthcare delivery

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
NAHARLAGUN, June 28: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd) graced the second Graduation Ceremony of the 2019 MBBS Batch of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) as the Chief Guest at the TRIHMS Complex, Naharlagun, on Saturday.

During the event, the Governor awarded graduation certificates to 46 medical students, including 29 from Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the Governor described the ceremony as a significant milestone, not just for the graduating doctors but also for society.

Related Posts:

He commended the graduates for their perseverance, sacrifice, and commitment, reminding them that their white coats represent both personal achievement and a lifelong responsibility to serve humanity with empathy, integrity, and skill.

In his address, the Governor stressed the principle of “Service before Self,” stating that the medical profession is not only a career but a moral calling.

He urged the graduates to serve where their presence is most needed, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

- Advertisement -

He also encouraged them to remain lifelong learners, grounded in humility and guided by strong ethical values.

The Governor remarked that true education begins outside the classroom, in hospital wards, outreach camps, and patient interactions.

He called upon the young doctors to combine scientific knowledge with compassion, to lead with empathy, and to let humility shape their approach to healing.

Acknowledging the contributions of TRIHMS to the state’s healthcare system, the Governor praised Director Dr Moji Jini and the faculty for their efforts in building a strong foundation for medical education in Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

He noted that TRIHMS has swiftly emerged as a vital centre for education, innovation, and community healthcare.

The Governor also highlighted the national healthcare vision under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative and underscored the importance of aligning with India’s developmental goals.

He advocated for enhancing healthcare infrastructure, expanding rural services, and incorporating technology into medical education.

He recommended integrating Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, and digital health solutions into the curriculum, alongside modules on ethical practice, soft skills, and cultural sensitivity.

He further commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in promoting a holistic and patient-centric healthcare approach, making special mention of the ‘Heal in India’ initiative aimed at positioning the country as a global centre for wellness and medical excellence.

He highlighted the role of technology, including digital health IDs and telemedicine services, in improving healthcare access and reducing financial burdens for patients, especially in remote areas.

Addressing the TRIHMS faculty, the Governor called for a balanced approach in teaching, with equal emphasis on infrastructure development and nurturing socially conscious, compassionate doctors.

He stressed the need for mandatory rural postings and stronger linkages between medical colleges and local health systems to reduce gaps in healthcare delivery.

During the ceremony, Dean and Principal of TRIHMS, Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya, administered the graduation oath to the students.

The occasion also featured addresses by State Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, Rajiv Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof S K Nayak, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, and Dr Mika Umpo.

Several academic excellence awards were presented during the event.

Hage Sonya (2020-21), Tsering Pema (2021-22), Prem Lata (2022-23), Smile (2023-24), and Dr Badal Kumar Pandit (2024-25) received the Minoti Riba Memorial Gold Medal in Anatomy.

Resum Kamki (2020-21), Dibyadarshi Suman (2021-22), and Dr Phancha Wangsu (2024-25) received the Nirmali Taba Memorial Gold Medal in ENT.

Dr Indira Moyong from Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, was awarded as the Topper of the Final Year MBBS Examination held in 2024.

The Governor also presented diploma certificates to postgraduates in various disciplines.

Dr Angellie Kahmei and Dr Sushamanka Das received diplomas in Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Dr Animesh Namdeo and Dr Millo Apo in Anaesthesiology; Dr Lenong Lego in Radiodiagnosis; and Dr Taru Tari in Radiology.

The Graduation Ceremony at TRIHMS marked a memorable day, celebrating the achievements of young medical professionals and reinforcing the state’s commitment to building a compassionate, technology-driven, and inclusive healthcare system.

Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Prime suspect in vehicle theft cases in Kohima held

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer