Block-level training on PAI 2.0 and LSDGs begins at Yingkiong

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

YINGKIONG, Aug 2: A two-day training programme on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI 2.0) and the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) commenced today at Yingkiong Block, Upper Siang district.

The training, aimed at enhancing the implementation of evidence-based development planning at the grassroots level, is being held under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, and facilitated by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, the programme was formally inaugurated by Dr. Nijohn Daggen, District Panchayati Development Officer (DPDO) and Chairman of the District Data Validation Committee.

In his inaugural address, Dr Daggen highlighted the significance of inter-departmental coordination for the effective rollout of PAI 2.0 and urged all block-level Heads of Departments (HoDs) to maintain synergy with the Panchayati Raj Department.

He stressed that timely execution of PAI 2.0 activities is crucial to meeting the deadlines set by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The training sessions are being conducted by a team from SIRD&PR comprising SW Bagang, Assistant Director-cum-Course Director, Sujit Kundu, Consultant, and Er Anand Jopir, District Nodal Officer/Master Trainer.

The programme aims to equip officials with a comprehensive understanding of the PAI 2.0 framework, data validation protocols, and the integration of LSDGs into Gram Panchayat-level planning mechanisms.

The training is expected to build the capacities of departmental functionaries, enabling them to effectively contribute to decentralised planning and localised implementation of the SDGs.

By aligning rural governance with national development goals, the initiative also seeks to foster accountability, transparency, and measurable progress at the panchayat level.

Officials present noted that the sessions would significantly enhance the preparedness of block-level officers in carrying forward the vision of sustainable, inclusive, and data-driven rural development.

