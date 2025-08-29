AAPOPFA alleges Rs 100 crore irregularities in Namsai palm oil project

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, Aug 28: The All Arunachal Pradesh Oil Palm Farmer Association (AAPOPFA) has alleged major financial irregularities amounting to nearly Rs 100 crore in the palm oil project implemented between 2014 and 2016 in Namsai district.

According to an official statement, AAPOPFA president Hormin Camdir Teli raised the allegations at a day-long awareness camp on palm oil cultivation held at Chongkham Wood Town Resort on Thursday.

He claimed that despite central government provisions for 100 per cent financial assistance—covering land clearance, bio-fencing, free seedlings, intercropping and other benefits—farmers did not receive the intended support.

Teli accused the Agriculture Department of Namsai and Shivasais Oil Palm Pvt Ltd of Andhra Pradesh of misusing project funds.

He cited Rs 90 lakh allegedly shown as expenditure on seedling procurement from Tinsukia, information that was obtained through RTI.

He warned that the association would take legal action or launch a farmers’ agitation if the matter was not resolved.

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Rupa Mannau, who assumed office last year, assured farmers that under the new National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), disbursements and benefits would be delivered transparently.

“We have 800 hectares to be covered and will disburse as per the guidelines,” she said.

Local MLA and RWD Adviser Chau Zingnu Namchoom, who attended the event, also acknowledged the concerns.

“Even I had planted palm oil during 2014–16 but didn’t receive a single paisa,” he said, pledging to raise the issue with the chief minister, deputy CM and agriculture minister.

He stressed that Namsai, being an Aspirational District, should receive priority in agricultural initiatives.

Kalyani Namchoom, ADC and in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, assured follow-up with concerned departments to address farmers’ grievances.

L Dai, ADO, explained the NMEO-OP scheme, while Patanjali Foods Ltd DGM Tapas Kumar Tripathi announced plans to cover 40,000 hectares under palm cultivation in the district and set up a processing unit with a buy-back guarantee.

Senior BJP leader Tapan Siga, sharing his personal experience, said his family’s 20-hectare palm oil plantation from 2014 had been left to wither due to lack of financial support and market access.

“Not a single rupee of subsidy or assistance has reached us,” he lamented.

The statement noted that palm oil farming has already seen success in Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang districts.

With the state’s Agriculture Policy 2025–35 in motion, Arunachal Pradesh is aiming to expand oil palm production under national schemes to reduce dependence on imports and save significant foreign exchange.

The oil palm initiative in the state was formally introduced in April 2016, following an MoU between the state government and Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

The programme was attended by ADC Chongkham K Tithak, ZPM Chow J Namchoom, AAPOPFA General Secretary Tana Jasap, CVC GS, progressive farmers, SHG members, Patanjali officials and Agriculture Department officials of Namsai.