Finger Millet Field Days, farmer-scientist interactions held in Lungla

HT Correspondent

LUNGLA, Aug 28: Finger Millet Field Days and Farmer-Scientist Interaction programmes were organised in Phomeng and Khleteng villages under Lungka circle of Tawang district by the Almora-based ICAR–Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan (VPKAS) in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, under the NEH Programme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

According to an official statement, the programme aimed to promote improved finger millet technologies and strengthen farmer-to-farmer knowledge exchange in the region.

During the interaction, Dr DC Joshi, Senior Scientist, ICAR–VPKAS, highlighted initiatives undertaken for millet promotion in Tawang, including the introduction of the improved finger millet variety VL Mandua 376 and the VL Millet Thresher.

He appreciated farmers for conducting frontline demonstrations and sharing seeds with adjoining villages, enabling rapid spread of the variety across the district in 2025.

Dr Joshi underscored the benefits of early-maturing, high-yielding varieties in boosting production and encouraged horizontal dissemination of quality seed among farmers.

Dr RP Meena, Scientist (Agronomy), discussed improved agronomic practices and eco-friendly weed management to enhance profitability, while also stressing the importance of mechanisation in finger millet cultivation.

Er Utkarsh Kumar demonstrated the Vivek Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler, explaining its role in reducing drudgery, saving time and costs, minimising post-harvest losses and improving produce quality.

Farmers expressed keen interest in adopting the thresher and sought support from ICAR–VPKAS and KVK Tawang for its availability.

Dr CK Singh, SMS (Agronomy), KVK Tawang, credited with popularising VL Mandua 376 locally as “teen mahine ka mandua”, informed that the variety was cultivated in over 40 villages during Kharif 2025, including border areas near Tibet and Bhutan.

With higher yield, shorter duration, and better grain-to-husk ratio, the variety has gained wide acceptance.

He projected that VL Mandua 376 would reach most finger millet-growing villages within the next 2–3 years through institutional seed supply and farmer-led seed exchange.

A total of 99 farmers participated in the event and reiterated the urgent need for millet threshers to cope with increased production from VL Mandua 376 and ease post-harvest operations.

The event reaffirmed the commitment of ICAR–VPKAS and KVK Tawang to enhance millet production, promote improved technologies and support mechanisation in Tawang district.