East Siang celebrates International Yoga Day

PASIGHAT, June 22: The East Siang District Administration, in collaboration with the Indian Army, various government departments, and community stakeholders, marked the 11th International Day of Yoga (IYD) with a series of enthusiastic events across the district, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the holistic benefits of yoga.

According to an official statement, the central event was led by Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani at Engo Takar Dere, where an immersive yoga session was conducted by certified instructor Maneka Pertin from NGO Siang Trust.

The programme was organised by the District Health Society in association with the East Siang District Administration and saw the participation of key officials including SDPO Akanksha M Tamgadge, former Director of IPR Onyok Pertin, CEO Smart City Manjuli Komut, District Medical Officer Dr Y Perme, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, DDICDS Machi Gao, and several heads of departments (HoDs).

Addressing the gathering, DC Jiwani highlighted the role of yoga in promoting both physical and mental well-being and urged people to adopt it as a regular part of their lifestyle.

“Yoga is a powerful practice that contributes to personal health and social harmony. We must spread its benefits to build a healthier society,” she said.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), also organised a large-scale yoga session at the Veteran Seva Kendra in Pasighat.

The event witnessed the participation of over 250 yoga enthusiasts, further strengthening the message of unity, wellness, and discipline through yoga.

Adding to the district-wide celebration, Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) hosted engaging yoga sessions for children, introducing them to the practice at an early age.

The inclusion of children in the celebrations reflected the administration’s focus on cultivating a health-conscious mindset from a young age.

Inmates of the Sub-Jail in Pasighat also observed the occasion by participating in a special morning yoga session.

Their active involvement underlined the inclusive nature of the International Yoga Day celebrations, extending the reach of wellness and mindfulness to every section of society.

NGO Siang Trust, which played a pivotal role in coordinating yoga awareness activities, organised additional immersive sessions throughout the day, encouraging community participation and highlighting yoga’s universal appeal.

The 11th International Day of Yoga in East Siang was marked not only by widespread participation but also by the shared resolve to embrace yoga as a sustainable practice for individual growth and collective well-being.

The theme of this year’s celebration — Yoga for One Earth, One Health — found meaningful expression in East Siang’s inclusive and spirited observance.