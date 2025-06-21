Governor Parnaik extends greetings on International Day of Yoga

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 21: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General K T Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), has extended his warmest greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), observed globally on June 21.

In an official statement issued from Raj Bhavan, the Governor called upon citizens to embrace yoga not just as a tool for physical fitness, but as a path toward inner peace, emotional balance, and collective responsibility toward the planet.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the global relevance of yoga in contemporary times, the Governor noted that the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ aptly reflects the intrinsic link between individual well-being and the health of the natural world.

He expressed hope that the observance would inspire people from all walks of life to adopt yoga as a regular practice, thereby fostering holistic health and awakening a deeper environmental consciousness.

The Governor remarked that yoga, deeply rooted in India’s ancient spiritual and philosophical traditions, is one of the country’s most enduring contributions to humanity.

He described yoga as a timeless discipline that unites the body, mind, and spirit, offering an effective means to manage stress, improve mental clarity, and build resilience.

- Advertisement -

In the context of modern life, marked by fast-paced routines, anxiety, and sedentary habits, yoga stands out as a profoundly relevant and accessible solution, he added.

Reflecting on the international recognition of yoga, Governor Parnaik recalled that the United Nations General Assembly had, in 2014, officially declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

This initiative, he noted, was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has since grown into a global movement.

People across nations, cultures, and faiths have embraced yoga, demonstrating its universal appeal and ability to transcend boundaries.

- Advertisement -

The Governor underlined that yoga fosters inner peace, which in turn promotes harmony in homes, communities, and the wider world.

He observed that over the past decade, yoga has gained wide acceptance as not only a fitness routine but a comprehensive way of life, promoting preventive health, emotional well-being, and self-discipline.

With more individuals and institutions integrating yoga into their daily lives and workspaces, the practice has become a bridge between ancient wisdom and modern lifestyle needs.

In his message, the Governor made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to make yoga a part of their daily routine.

He stressed that regular practice could lead to a healthier present and contribute to a more balanced and fulfilling future.

As the world continues to face health, environmental, and social challenges, embracing yoga could serve as both a personal and collective step toward healing and sustainability, he stated.

Concluding his message, Governor Parnaik extended his best wishes to all participants and organisers of International Day of Yoga events across the state.

He urged every citizen to join in the spirit of the day and reaffirm their commitment to nurturing personal health and global harmony through the transformative power of yoga.