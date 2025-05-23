FTI students boycott classes over infrastructure issues

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 22: According to an official statement, the first batch of students at the nationally reputed Film & Television Institute (FTI), located at Jullang, Jote in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district, have been boycotting classes for over a week, demanding immediate resolution of their grievances related to inadequate infrastructure and poor campus facilities.

- Advertisement -

The 45 students of the 2025 batch have raised concerns over the state of the institute since the start of academic sessions.

They allege that the infrastructure remains incomplete and the educational facilities are being provided on a makeshift basis, causing significant disruptions to their learning experience.

“We were not informed about the state of affairs of the infrastructure and campus, but since arriving here, we have been raising our issues and grievances. We feel our precious time is being wasted and hence we are on an indefinite boycott of classes until these matters are resolved,” the students stated.

The students demanded “education with dignity, not promises with deadlines,” emphasising that the boycott, which began on May 15, 2025, is the result of months of administrative neglect and unfulfilled assurances.

- Advertisement -

They pointed out that despite a prior academic halt in March 2025, which led to a meeting and a written list of promises from the administration, no visible progress has been made on critical issues.

Among the problems cited are lack of clean drinking water, uninterrupted electricity and power backup, campus security, functioning classrooms, and digital infrastructure.

Promised academic infrastructure, including the Classroom Theatre (CRT) and post-production blocks, remains incomplete and under construction.

The students expressed feelings of betrayal given FTI’s status as the third such national institute in the country.

- Advertisement -

The students also highlighted administrative deficiencies, noting the absence of a formal institute name, logo, website, student ID cards, and a full-time director.

They described basic administrative functions as non-operational due to understaffing and mismanagement, rendering the campus environment unsafe, emotionally taxing, and academically untenable.

“We demand the immediate completion of essential academic spaces, safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, and formal accountability from the administration. We will not resume classes until our basic rights as students of a national institution are fulfilled,” the students added.

Addressing the issue, PHED Section Officer Ngurang Karu acknowledged delays in water pipeline installations, explaining that despite multiple unsuccessful attempts to lay an 18 km pipeline, about 6 km was installed from Jullang river but faced obstructions.

Currently, water supply is being sourced from the Tarasso river, approximately 3.5 km away, though it remains untreated raw water.

Filtration tanks are under construction and in use. Karu also noted plans to build a lift water system with a jack well after the monsoon season, expected to be completed in about four months.

Project Manager Tarh Siki, representing the construction agency, admitted to significant delays due to several factors, including late payment of bills and the commencement of academic activities before project handover.

He assured that over 100 workers are currently deployed and working to expedite completion. He also stated that important buildings such as the library, girls’ hostel, and theatre are nearing completion, expressing hope that the project will soon provide better facilities for students from across the country.

Meanwhile, Director of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Gijum Tali expressed concern over the student boycott.

He confirmed that since FTI is a central government institution under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the matter is being taken seriously.

A video conference has been held with the Ministry, and the Secretary of Information & Broadcasting has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to accelerate work on a war footing.

DIPR Director Tali further announced that a special meeting is scheduled for the following day, involving key stakeholders including the Deputy Commissioner, CPWD officers, FTI administrative officials, and representatives from various departments such as PHED and Power.

He expressed optimism that the meeting would lead to concrete resolutions and urge students to resume classes in a conducive environment soon.

“I am hopeful that all issues will be discussed, resolved, and sorted out immediately, allowing students to continue their education under proper conditions,” the DIPR Director added.