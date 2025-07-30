26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
I&B Ministry Jt Secy reviews ongoing construction work of Film and Television Institute campus in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, July 29: Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry Joint Secretary K K Nirala on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing construction work at the Film and Television (FTI) campus here, an official statement said.

During the inspection of the FTI Jollang-Rakap campus, Nirala reviewed key infrastructure components, including classroom theatres, the library, girls’ hostel, dining block, the statement said.

Emphasising the importance of a robust academic environment, he urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination to make the FTI a centre of excellence in film and media education.

“These differences need to be resolved immediately to accelerate the work on the campus,” Nirala said while referring to delays caused by discrepancies in the scope of work and payment schedules.

He directed the construction agency to submit a comprehensive list of such issues, in consultation with CPWD, along with supporting documentation.

Nirala also stressed the need for timely completion of vital service infrastructure, including water supply, power, waste management, and internal transport systems. Regular coordination meetings between the FTI authorities and the district administration were also suggested to facilitate smooth implementation and problem resolution.

Accompanying the joint secretary during the visit were Papum Pare deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav, Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Samiran Dutta and Deputy Registrar of FTI Arunachal Pradesh, Utsav Parmer.

The DC assured full support from the district administration. She announced that regular police patrolling will be undertaken on campus to ensure safety and security.  

Yadav also assured that the facilitation of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) for both students and faculty would be streamlined.

The team conducted a comprehensive inspection of both completed and under-construction buildings. Out of 21 planned buildings, 10 have been completed and handed over to the institute. (PTI)

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India's 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
