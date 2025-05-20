FTI, Arunachal Pradesh students alleged being deprived from basic amenities

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 19: The students of the Film and Television Institute (FTI), Arunachal Pradesh, have alleged severe administrative neglect, stating that they are being deprived of the most basic amenities necessary for academic and personal well-being.

In an official statement issued by the first batch of students, they announced an indefinite academic halt beginning May 15, 2025, citing a prolonged lack of response and unfulfilled promises from the institute’s administration.

FTI, located at Jote, around 22 kilometres from the Papum Pare district headquarters, is the only film and television institute in the entire northeastern region of India.

Despite this distinction, the students claimed that the ground realities at the campus have been disappointing and far removed from the standards expected of a national-level institution.

According to the students, their decision to suspend academic activities indefinitely has come after months of raising concerns regarding essential academic infrastructure and basic amenities, which have gone unaddressed.

In their statement, the students recalled a prior academic halt in March 2025, following which a meeting was held and written assurances were given by the administration.

However, they alleged that even after those assurances, no visible improvement has been made. They stated that the institute continues to lack clean drinking water, consistent electricity supply, power backup, campus security, properly functioning classrooms, and access to reliable internet services.

The promised construction of critical academic facilities such as the Classroom Theatre (CRT) and post-production blocks remains incomplete.

Students reported frequent illness due to unsafe drinking water, persistent internet disruptions that hinder their coursework, and the need to attend classes in unsafe or unfinished facilities.

The students also expressed concern over the lack of institutional identity.

They pointed out that the institute still does not have a formal name, official logo, functional website, or even basic identification cards for students.

They further highlighted that there is no full-time Director on campus and that most administrative functions are either delayed or dysfunctional due to understaffing and poor management.

In the press release, the students stressed that the current academic halt is not symbolic but a direct response to unacceptable learning conditions.

They stated that the environment is physically unsafe, emotionally draining, and academically unsustainable.

They demanded the immediate completion of essential infrastructure, provision of clean drinking water, uninterrupted electricity, operational academic facilities, and a clear system of accountability from the administration.

Until these basic needs are met, the students declared they would not resume academic activities.

The statement also emphasized the importance of dignity in education.

Despite being the third national film institute in India, the students noted the absence of fundamental institutional features such as a logo, identity cards, or a full-time campus director.

They urged concerned stakeholders to take notice and support their call for an academic environment that upholds the rights and dignity of its students.

The release concluded with a powerful assertion that while the institute may exist as a national institution on paper, its current condition reflects neglect in practice.

Presently, the institute has a total of 45 students from various parts of the country, all of whom, according to the release, are unified in their demand for change.

When approached for a comment, Bishnu Halder, the Chief Academic Coordinator of FTI, Arunachal Pradesh, declined to speak on the matter, stating that he is not the appropriate person to address the issue.