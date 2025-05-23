Himalayan university, NSS conduct literacy campaign at Jollang Village

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 22: In a significant outreach initiative aimed at fostering education in rural areas, Himalayan University’s Department of Education, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), organised a Literacy Awareness Campaign at Jollang Village on Thursday.

The event was part of the university’s broader mission to promote basic literacy, raise awareness about the importance of education, and encourage lifelong learning, especially among underprivileged communities.

The campaign focused on developing essential reading, writing, and numeracy skills among illiterate individuals, with special emphasis on those from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Through interactive sessions and hands-on learning activities, volunteers engaged villagers in understanding the foundational value of education in daily life and personal empowerment.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Dr Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University.

In his inaugural speech, Dr Divakaran applauded the efforts of the Department of Education and the NSS volunteers for undertaking such a meaningful initiative.

He underscored the crucial role of NSS in nation-building and the development of civic consciousness among students, noting that such community-driven programmes serve as practical platforms for youth to contribute to social transformation.

Spearheading the campaign were Dr Sahidul Ala, Head of the Department of Education, and faculty member Dr. Aktar Ali, who guided the team of 60 student volunteers.

The students conducted a variety of learning sessions, including informal classes, awareness talks, and demonstrations, tailored to the needs of the local population.

Dr. Ala emphasised that education is not only a tool for personal development but also a powerful driver of societal progress.

He called upon the youth to take proactive roles in bridging educational gaps in rural and remote regions.

The campaign was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the residents of Jollang Village, many of whom expressed gratitude for the university’s efforts.

Community members actively participated in the learning sessions, reflecting a keen interest in educational advancement and skill development.

Encouraged by the impact and engagement observed during the campaign, Himalayan University officials indicated plans to organise similar literacy and awareness programmes in other rural areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative stands as a strong testament to the transformative potential of education when supported by dedicated institutions and empowered youth.

The event concluded with a pledge by both faculty and students to continue working towards inclusive and accessible education for all, in line with the university’s vision of social responsibility and academic excellence.