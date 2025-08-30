25.6 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 30, 2025
type here...

IMD issues heavy rain alerts for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Arunachal Pradesh for two days since Friday.

Heavy rain measuring 7 to 11 cm in 24 hours is very likely at isolated places in West Siang and Namsai districts, while Papum Pare may experience very heavy rainfall in the range of 12 to 20 cm in a single day.

- Advertisement -

The shower, with comparatively less intensity, is likely to continue till September 3.

Related Posts:

A bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here said that the weather conditions could cause poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging and uprooted trees, and longer travel time.

It also warned of flooding of low-lying areas, landslides, mudslides and flash floods triggered by intense spells of rain.

The department further pointed out that agricultural and horticultural crops face risks from heavy rain and gusty winds, with chances of soil erosion, seed displacement and poor germination in fields already sown.

- Advertisement -

Advisories issued by the weather office suggested that residents avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas, follow traffic guidelines, and stay away from weak structures during heavy rainfall.

Farmers were asked to provide proper drainage in fields, use mulching materials to protect soil and roots, support vegetable pandals, and postpone sowing of seeds where possible.

The rainfall will gradually reduce in the next few days.

On August 30 and 31, heavy rainfall is likely to persist over the eastern and central parts of the state.

- Advertisement -

On September 1, widespread moderate rain with isolated heavy spells will occur, particularly in the foothill districts adjoining Assam. The rainfall is expected to become scattered the next day, although isolated heavy showers may occur over the eastern and central belts.

Light to moderate rain is expected at many places on September 3, the IMD said. (PTI)

6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Graduation Day held at Don Bosco College Itanagar, 445 students conferred...

The Hills Times -
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala 10 Most Beautiful Women in the World