IMD issues heavy rain alerts for Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Arunachal Pradesh for two days since Friday.

Heavy rain measuring 7 to 11 cm in 24 hours is very likely at isolated places in West Siang and Namsai districts, while Papum Pare may experience very heavy rainfall in the range of 12 to 20 cm in a single day.

The shower, with comparatively less intensity, is likely to continue till September 3.

A bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here said that the weather conditions could cause poor visibility, temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging and uprooted trees, and longer travel time.

It also warned of flooding of low-lying areas, landslides, mudslides and flash floods triggered by intense spells of rain.

The department further pointed out that agricultural and horticultural crops face risks from heavy rain and gusty winds, with chances of soil erosion, seed displacement and poor germination in fields already sown.

Advisories issued by the weather office suggested that residents avoid waterlogged and landslide-prone areas, follow traffic guidelines, and stay away from weak structures during heavy rainfall.

Farmers were asked to provide proper drainage in fields, use mulching materials to protect soil and roots, support vegetable pandals, and postpone sowing of seeds where possible.

The rainfall will gradually reduce in the next few days.

On August 30 and 31, heavy rainfall is likely to persist over the eastern and central parts of the state.

On September 1, widespread moderate rain with isolated heavy spells will occur, particularly in the foothill districts adjoining Assam. The rainfall is expected to become scattered the next day, although isolated heavy showers may occur over the eastern and central belts.

Light to moderate rain is expected at many places on September 3, the IMD said. (PTI)