Itanagar mayor participates in National Mayors’ Conference in Karnal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KARNAL, Sept 2: Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, is participating in the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the All India Council of Mayors, which commenced on Tuesday in Karnal, Haryana.

The two-day conference, which will conclude on September 3, has been described as a significant forum for municipal leaders across the country to deliberate on the future of urban governance and development.

According to an official statement, the conference was inaugurated by Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, who underscored the importance of empowering municipal bodies to effectively respond to the rapid pace of urbanisation.

The gathering has drawn more than 70 mayors and municipal leaders from 21 states, making it one of the largest platforms for exchange of ideas on city administration, infrastructure development, and sustainability.

Mayor Phassang is scheduled to showcase Itanagar’s progress over the years, highlighting initiatives taken by the IMC in improving civic infrastructure, promoting sustainable urban practices, and implementing citizen-centric services.

His presentation will also outline the corporation’s long-term vision of developing Itanagar into a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive capital city, reflecting the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The official statement further noted that the AGM is serving as a collective space for city leaders to share their experiences, examine new strategies for urban transformation, and debate the challenges posed by climate change, waste management, traffic congestion, and the demand for affordable housing.

Discussions during the sessions are expected to lead to policy recommendations that can help municipalities strengthen their governance models and deliver better services to citizens.

As part of the programme, the participating mayors will also undertake visits to important cultural and educational landmarks in Kurukshetra, including the Brahma Sarovar and Jyotisar.

These visits are intended to provide insights into how heritage preservation can coexist with modern urban development, offering lessons for cities that are balancing growth with cultural identity.

The Itanagar Mayor’s participation in the AGM marks an important opportunity for Arunachal Pradesh’s capital to be represented on a national platform of municipal leaders.

It is expected that the deliberations and networking at the conference will help IMC adopt new ideas and best practices that can be adapted to local needs, thereby furthering the corporation’s efforts to transform Itanagar into a model urban centre in the Northeast.

