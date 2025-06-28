Kaling Moyong pays tribute at Jaswant Garh War Memorial

HT Correspondent

TAWANG, June 27: Arunachal Pradesh State BJP President Kaling Moyong on Friday paid a solemn visit to the Jaswant Garh War Memorial in Tawang district as part of his ongoing five-day interaction tour across Tawang, West Kameng, and Bichoom districts.

The visit, according to an official statement, was aimed at honouring the valour of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 Indo-China War.

Jaswant Garh stands as a symbol of unwavering courage and sacrifice.

It commemorates Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat of the 4 Garhwal Rifles, who became a legend for his heroic resistance during the Battle of Nuranang.

Soldiers of the 24 Jat Regiment, currently deployed in the region, recounted to Moyong how, on November 17, 1962, Chinese forces launched a sudden and deceptive assault in the early hours, attempting to capture Indian positions in the high mountains of Arunachal Pradesh.

In response, Indian soldiers mounted a fierce resistance, and Rifleman Rawat emerged as the face of that defiance.

Holding his ground against overwhelming odds, Rawat is believed to have fought valiantly until his last breath.

His actions delayed the enemy advance and inspired his comrades to fight on.

For his exceptional bravery, he was posthumously honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra, one of India’s highest gallantry awards.

The soldiers narrated these stories with deep reverence, and Moyong listened intently, visibly moved by their words and the legacy they preserved.

At the memorial, Moyong offered floral tributes and expressed his deep gratitude to the armed forces.

He said the nation would forever remain indebted to its brave soldiers.

“The sacrifices of our soldiers will never be forgotten. The government holds the highest respect for the armed forces and stands committed to their welfare and support in every way possible,” he said.

Moyong was accompanied by senior members of the BJP State Unit, including Vice President Ashok Sanchoju, General Secretary Tadar Niglar, Arunachal Pradesh Chairman Nalong Mize, Chairman Nima Sange, and Media Incharge Dolang Tako.

Their presence underlined the party’s commitment to acknowledging India’s military legacy and honouring its protectors.

The visit was not only an act of remembrance but also a message of solidarity with the armed forces.

It reinforced the state BJP’s efforts to connect with the region’s historical and strategic significance and to pay homage to the enduring spirit of Indian soldiers who continue to guard the nation’s frontiers with valor and devotion.