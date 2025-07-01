26.7 C
Man held for ‘raping’ domestic help in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, June 30: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old domestic worker over a span of two years at his residence here, police said on Monday.

The woman had filed an FIR on June 13 at Bordumsa Police Station in Changlang district, based on which the man was apprehended on Sunday, they said.

The case was later transferred to the Itanagar Women Police Station, SP (Itanagar Capital Region) Jummar Basar said.

The woman, a native of Goju village, had been employed as a domestic help at the accused’s home in 2023.

She has alleged repeated sexual assault and harassment by the accused, despite her resistance, police said, quoting the complaint.

Further investigation is underway, the SP said. (PTI)

