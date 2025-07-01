26.7 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Arunachal BJP president launches book on emergency

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
ITANAGAR, June 30: Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong on Monday formally launched the book “The Emergency Diaries: Years That Forge a Leader” at the party’s office here.

“This book is more than a historical record, it is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of resistance, the strength of conviction, and the courage that defines real leadership,” said Moyong at the launch event.

The memoir revisits one of the most turbulent periods in Indian democracy, the Emergency from 1975 to 1977, offering a powerful account of courage and resilience during a time of political repression.

It highlights the underground resistance of a 25-year-old RSS Pracharak, who operated in disguise, circulated banned literature, and extended support to the families of jailed activists.

Moyong described the memoir as essential reading for understanding the value of freedom and the need to protect democratic ideals.

Also present at the event were programme convenor Tarh Tarak and several other state BJP office bearers. (PTI)

Man held for ‘raping’ domestic help in Arunachal

