Mass cleanliness drive held in Naharlagun

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAHARLAGUN, June 22: A mass social service programme was conducted in the Naharlagun-Itanagar Capital Complex of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga as part of the ongoing “Swachhata Hi Seva” cleanliness campaign.

According to information received from the organising committee, the cleanliness drive was carried out with active participation from residents of Lower Rakap Colony and Lower Kangkra Puttu under the initiative of the Lower Rakap Colony and Lower Kangkra Puttu Development Committee (LRCLKPDC).

The drive was organised under the leadership of LRCLKPDC Chairman Tallar Phassang, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from every household in the locality.

The social service initiative focused on improving sanitation and public hygiene in the area.

Large quantities of garbage were removed from clogged drains, and overgrown vegetation and waste materials were cleared from several locations.

The collected waste was subsequently handed over to municipal vehicles for proper disposal, the committee members informed.

The event not only contributed to a cleaner environment but also helped raise awareness among residents about their role in maintaining public cleanliness and hygiene.

The initiative reflected the community’s collective commitment towards a cleaner and healthier township.

