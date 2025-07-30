26 C
Media should contribute constructively to development: Nyato Dukam

ITANAGAR, July 29: Arunachal Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam on Tuesday urged the media to contribute constructively to the state’s development by highlighting welfare programmes, especially in remote and under-represented regions.

Speaking at the 13th Foundation Day celebration of the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA), Dukam said the media plays a pivotal role not just in reporting news, but also in shaping public opinion and strengthening democracy.

He noted that while the government is making concerted efforts to implement policies for inclusive development, it is the media’s responsibility to ensure that accurate information about these initiatives reaches every corner of the state.

The minister also reiterated the state government’s commitment to the growth and welfare of the media fraternity, and assured continued support from the IPR department.

He also lauded the AEDMA’s efforts in strengthening digital journalism and fostering dialogue on media-related reforms.

AEDMA president J T Tagam, speaking on the occasion, expressed gratitude to the department for implementing the long-awaited Electronic Media Advertisement Policy, 2020. (PTI)

