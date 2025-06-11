35.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
type here...

MLA Kaso appeals for collective protection of Gyekar Sinyi and Biological Park

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau


NAMSAI, June 10: Advisor to the Urban Affairs Minister and Itanagar Capital Complex MLA Techi Kaso has called upon all citizens to join hands in safeguarding Gyekar Sinyi (Ganga Lake) and the Biological Park, the region’s only zoological and heritage site, which serves as a center of tourism, recreation, and environmental learning.

- Advertisement -

Kaso made the appeal during the inauguration of the office of the Biological Park & Gyekar Sinyi Protection and Development Society (BPGSPDS) held on Monday near the Gyekar Sinyi premises. The society, which was established nearly two decades ago, has been reactivated with a newly constituted team led by President Teli Duli Camdir.

Related Posts:

Addressing locals, PRI leaders, and representatives from Chemi, Ganga, Batt, Chimpu, and Jullang Gram Panchayats, Kaso congratulated the new committee and emphasized the need for preservation, protection, and promotion of Gyekar Sinyi and the adjoining Biological Park.

“These sites are not just tourist attractions but are deeply rooted in mythology and the ancient history of our region. They also serve as a valuable source of recreation for children and students, and contribute to local revenue generation,” Kaso stated. He expressed concern over incidents of land encroachment and assured that he would take up the matter of complete boundary fencing for both the lake and the zoo with the Forest Minister and the Chief Minister.

Kaso further urged the Forest Department and the State Government to undertake restoration work, especially the construction of a protection wall towards Batt Village, to safeguard the lake from potential natural disasters such as flash floods, earthquakes, and landslides.

- Advertisement -

Itanagar ZPM Taro Tagia, Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden Hiba Tagik, Curator Rayo Flago, and BPGSPDS President Teli Duli Camdir also addressed the gathering. They reiterated the need for proactive conservation measures, infrastructure protection, and beautification efforts to enhance tourism and generate more revenue for the region.

The event concluded with a pledge of community cooperation and government support toward preserving this invaluable ecological and cultural treasure of the Capital Complex.

10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway
10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kiren Rijiju Slams Compensation Malpractices Delaying Arunachal’s Frontier Highway Project

The Hills Times -
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon 10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025 Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India 10 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Assam for an Unforgettable Getaway