DC, ICR unveils 3-Day / 2-Night thematic tourism itinerary to enrich visitor experience

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 21, 2025: In a significant move to elevate the tourism appeal of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Deputy Commissioner Sh. Talo Potom, IAS, officially launched a 3-Day / 2-Night Thematic Itinerary under the theme “Adventure – Heritage – Nature – Cultural Experiences”.

- Advertisement -

Curated by Ms Rechi Lugnya Likha, Tourism Officer, in close collaboration with key tourism stakeholders of ICR, the initiative is aimed at enhancing tourist engagement, extending visitor stays, and promoting the natural and cultural richness of the region through structured and immersive experiences.

Itinerary Highlights:

Day 1 – Cultural Immersion:

Visitors begin their journey with a deep dive into the tribal traditions of the region, exploring vibrant local markets, experiencing indigenous handicrafts, tasting traditional cuisines, and enjoying cultural performances that bring Arunachal’s diverse heritage to life.

Day 2 – Adventure & Nature:

Adrenaline meets tranquility with paragliding at Tago, followed by a peaceful village walk and an insightful heritage exploration at Gyekar Sinyi (Ganga Lake). This day blends outdoor thrills with serene nature-based activities.

Day 3 – Heritage Trail, Jungle Safari & Scenic Drive:

The final day begins with a sunrise trek and forestry trail at Daria Hill Station, complemented by birdwatching and butterfly walks amidst the serene hillscape. The journey concludes with a scenic drive and riverside dining in the picturesque Sopo area, providing a calming and reflective end to the adventure.

- Advertisement -

A Vision for Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism

Speaking at the launch event, DC Talo Potom emphasized that the itinerary is part of a broader strategy to position ICR as a vibrant, sustainable tourism hub, while also generating livelihood opportunities for local communities.

“This curated experience reflects our commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism development. It aligns with Arunachal Pradesh’s larger vision of promoting experience-driven tourism while empowering local communities,” said DC Potom.

The itinerary serves as a model for destination management, promoting collaborative planning between the government and local tourism stakeholders, and reinforcing the Capital Region’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination in Northeast India.