NEC highlights key development initiatives and smart agriculture project in Arunachal Pradesh

NAMSAI, June 16: The North Eastern Council (NEC), functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), has underscored its continued commitment to the socio-economic advancement of the region by highlighting its recent milestones and outlining critical development initiatives currently underway in Arunachal Pradesh.

Among the notable achievements is the official release of the NEC Yearbook 2025, a detailed and data-rich publication that captures the essence of regional transformation and progress. This yearbook, now in its second edition, serves not only as a repository of vital socio-economic data but also as an analytical guide that helps stakeholders understand trends, assess impact, and plan future development trajectories more effectively. Designed for a diverse readership—including policy planners, academicians, research scholars, development practitioners, and analysts—the publication documents both sectoral and inter-sectoral developments across the North Eastern Region (NER). It can be accessed digitally via the official NEC website at https://necouncil.gov.in/news-updates/nec-yearbook-2025, ensuring easy availability for institutions and individuals seeking evidence-based insights.

In addition to its intellectual contribution, the NEC has also demonstrated its operational efficacy through substantial financial disbursements. In May 2025, the Council released a total amount of Rs 11,37,60,526 (Rupees Eleven Crore Thirty-Seven Lakh Sixty Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty-Six only), aimed at fuelling a diverse array of developmental initiatives within Arunachal Pradesh. This significant financial allocation has been distributed across multiple critical sectors, each of which plays a pivotal role in ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth in the state.

The sectors benefiting from this disbursement include tourism, industry, agriculture, transport and communication, science and technology, human resource development, irrigation, flood control and water management, as well as the promotion of culture and heritage. By strategically channeling funds into these areas, the NEC not only reinforces the infrastructural backbone of the state but also enriches its cultural identity and natural resource management capabilities. These timely and targeted financial interventions underscore the NEC’s proactive approach and unwavering dedication toward ensuring the efficient implementation and completion of development projects that align with the region’s long-term vision.

Among the standout initiatives supported by this disbursement is a path-breaking agricultural technology project titled “Technological Intervention using Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things for Smart Agriculture in North East India.” This forward-looking project is being implemented by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), located in Arunachal Pradesh, and represents a bold step toward agricultural digitization and modernization in the region.

Structured as a three-year programme, the project is expected to reach completion by April 2028. It involves the development and deployment of an AI- and IoT-enabled digital monitoring system that will allow farmers to manage their agricultural fields remotely, around the clock, using an integrated mobile application. The system employs advanced real-time sensors to monitor key environmental and agronomic indicators such as soil moisture levels, ambient temperature, humidity, and overall crop health. These data points are instantly processed and relayed to the farmers via their smartphones, enabling timely decision-making and immediate response to emerging threats, whether related to pest attacks, irrigation needs, or climatic fluctuations.

The implications of this project are wide-ranging and transformative. By significantly reducing the dependence on manual labor and enabling precision farming, the system enhances productivity, improves resource efficiency, and increases the resilience of farming operations. This is particularly beneficial for farmers residing in remote and hard-to-access rural areas, where agricultural challenges are often compounded by a lack of infrastructure and real-time support.

The integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things into the agricultural landscape of the Northeast through this initiative positions the region at the forefront of sustainable, technology-driven farming practices. It also reinforces the government’s broader vision of making the agricultural sector more self-reliant, innovative, and environmentally adaptive.

In summary, the NEC’s recent initiatives—including the launch of its comprehensive Yearbook and the financial backing of advanced agricultural projects—demonstrate a balanced focus on both intellectual resources and actionable, on-ground implementation. These efforts collectively signal a new era of developmental engagement in Arunachal Pradesh and the larger North Eastern Region.