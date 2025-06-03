PGCIL commissions Kathalguri-Namsai line ahead of schedule in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR, June 2: In a significant step toward strengthening the power network in Arunachal Pradesh, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has completed the 220 kV double circuit Kathalguri-Namsai transmission system five months before its scheduled deadline.

The line was energised late on Saturday night, a PGCIL statement said here on Monday.

The project, carried out under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) model, enhances the reliability of electricity supply across the region. Stretching 71 km, the new line connects the

Assam gas-based power plant operated by NEEPCO at Kathalguri to a modern 220 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

A bay extension at the Kathalguri end has also been completed to improve system operations.

The infrastructure upgrade allows smoother power flow from the national grid into Arunachal Pradesh, while also improving voltage stability and providing critical system backup, essential for a dependable year-round electricity supply.

It is expected to significantly support the region’s development initiatives, the statement said.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein praised the accomplishment.

“Kudos to PGCIL for their exemplary execution and unwavering commitment to the Northeast. This project is a cornerstone in our journey toward robust and reliable energy infrastructure,” he said in a social media post. (PTI)