39 detained in ILP enforcement drive across ICR Naharlagun

HT Correspondent

NAHARLAGUN, July 15: In a coordinated enforcement operation, the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Police on July 14 detained 39 individuals for violating the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873, by residing or working without valid Inner Line Permits (ILPs).

- Advertisement -

The drive covered multiple locations including Banderdewa, Karsingsa, Naharlagun Township, and Papu Hills.

According to an official statement issued by the ICR Police, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Dr Nyelam Nega, APPS, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

The enforcement involved officers from Banderdewa Police Station, Naharlagun Police Station, and Papu Hills Police Station, who conducted thorough checks at labour camps, work sites, and roadside establishments.

The statement informed that legal proceedings have been initiated against all 39 individuals under Section 3 of the BEFR Act, 1873.

- Advertisement -

The detainees were presented before the Executive Magistrate for further legal action.

At Banderdewa Police Station, Non-FIR Case No. 05/2025 (Part-IV) was registered based on a report submitted by Sub-Inspector Nani Bagang.

Three persons — Gobinda Sarkar, Rabindra Sarkar, and Hriday Biswas — were found without valid ILPs and were produced before the Executive Magistrate.

The operation was led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa PS, along with Head Constable P. Guna and Constable Hichik Tanik.

- Advertisement -

At Naharlagun Police Station, Non-FIR Case No. 30/2025 (Part-IV) was registered against 30 individuals for similar violations.

The team was led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun PS, assisted by Assistant Sub-Inspector Iter Ngomdir.

At Papu Hills Police Station, Non-FIR Case No. 14/2025 (Part-IV) was registered against six individuals who were also found without valid ILPs.

The enforcement operation was led by Inspector Tarun Mai, Officer-in-Charge of Papu Hills PS.

All six persons were presented before the Magistrate.

The police clarified that all checks were conducted in a peaceful manner and in accordance with legal procedure.

The ICR Police reiterated the mandatory requirement of Inner Line Permits for all non-residents entering or residing in Arunachal Pradesh.

The statement further urged employers to verify and ensure that all employees possess valid ILPs.

The ICR Police concluded by stating that similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days to uphold the law and safeguard the demographic integrity of the state.