Truck carrying food grains plunges into gorge in Kra Daadi district

NAMSAI, May 25: In a tragic accident, a truck loaded with food grains plunged into a deep gorge at Pagu near Old Palin in Kra Daadi district on Saturday, leaving all six occupants injured, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Kra Daadi SP In-charge Bomken Basar confirmed that the incident was reported to the Palin Police Station at around 11:00 AM. Acting swiftly, a police team along with emergency medical services rushed to the accident site for rescue operations.

“Upon arrival, it was observed that all six occupants of the vehicle were in urgent need of medical assistance,” said SP Basar. The injured were immediately evacuated and transported to the District Hospital, Palin, for preliminary treatment.

Due to the severity of injuries, all victims were later referred to the Tomato Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, for advanced medical care.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the accident was brake failure, SP Basar added. The truck was reportedly en route to Koloriang from Harmutti, carrying rice stocks of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) when the accident occurred.

Further inquiry is underway, and officials are monitoring the condition of the critically injured patients.

