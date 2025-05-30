Tawang launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan to promote scientific and sustainable farming

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 29: In a concerted effort to empower farmers and promote scientific and sustainable agricultural practices, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) was formally launched in Tawang district on Thursday.

The campaign was inaugurated by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang at Khartooth village, marking the beginning of an intensive district-wide outreach programme under the national initiative of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

According to an official statement, the event also included the ceremonial flagging off of the Krishi Rath, a mobile awareness unit designed to traverse the district, educating farmers on best practices in agriculture and allied sectors.

A second Krishi Rath was flagged off from Jemeithang by I/C Extra Assistant Commissioner Deewan Mara from the local administrative headquarters.

The VKSA campaign will run from May 29 to June 12, 2025, and is part of the Government of India’s larger Viksit Bharat @2047 vision to transform Indian agriculture into a modern, inclusive, and economically robust sector.

Addressing the gathering at Khartooth, DC Kanki Darang stressed the importance of organic farming in preserving soil fertility and achieving sustainable crop yields.

He urged farmers to adopt integrated farming systems—including pisciculture and livestock—to improve income diversification and build resilience against economic shocks.

“Sustainable agriculture is the backbone of rural prosperity. We must balance tradition with innovation to secure food and livelihood for future generations,” he remarked.

The event witnessed the participation of officials and experts from a range of allied departments, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, and Fisheries, as well as the National Research Centre on Yak (NRC Yak), Dirang, and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, which has been designated as the nodal agency for VKSA implementation in the district.

Representatives of Farmer Producer Companies, Panchayat leaders, Gaon Burahs, and a large number of local farmers attended the launch event.

Their active participation highlighted a shared commitment to improving agricultural productivity through innovation and knowledge-sharing.

The programme featured interactive sessions where scientists from KVK Tawang, NRC on Yak, and allied departments engaged directly with farmers.

These sessions focused on educating participants about soil health, improved crop varieties, modern cultivation techniques, animal husbandry, and access to government schemes such as PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Kisan Credit Card (KCC), and input subsidies.

Officials stated that through the Krishi Raths and hands-on demonstrations, the campaign aims to reach farmers even in remote villages of the district, ensuring last-mile delivery of knowledge and support services.

Information will be disseminated via audio-visual tools, printed materials, and field visits, allowing real-time problem-solving and feedback from the farming community.

The VKSA initiative is expected to lay a strong foundation for long-term agricultural transformation in the region.

By bridging gaps in awareness, technology adoption, and institutional support, it seeks to equip farmers with the tools needed for a resilient, climate-smart, and self-reliant agricultural economy.