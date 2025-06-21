25.6 C
Youth from Pongchau brings pride to border village once known for insurgency

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 20: Pongchau village in Arunachal Pradesh, located along the Indo-Myanmar border and long associated with insurgency-related concerns, witnessed a moment of pride and transformation as two individuals from the village were felicitated for their remarkable achievements.

Longhee Wangsa, who began his career as a sepoy in the Assam Rifles, has risen through the ranks to become an Assistant Commanding Officer in the force.

His promotion was achieved through consistent dedication and success in the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination.

Adding to the village’s moment of glory, Phohee Wangsa, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Pongchau, secured the second position in the CBSE Class XII examination in Arunachal Pradesh. He scored 91.8 percent in the 2024–2025 academic session, placing him among the top achievers in the state.

A felicitation programme was organised by the Pongchau Village Council in collaboration with the Pongchau Students’ Union.

During the event, Longhee Wangsa and Phohee Wangsa were honoured for their contributions and achievements.

A total of 42 distinguished officers, personnel, and meritorious students from the village were also felicitated during the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Laito Wangsa, Zilla Parishad Member from Pongchau, said it was a matter of pride for the people of Pongchau to honour their achievers.

He noted that despite being a remote village near the international border and lacking in modern infrastructure, the residents were determined to recognise and celebrate excellence.

In response, the awardees expressed their gratitude to the organisers and the village community for their encouragement and support.

