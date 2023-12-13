1139 coaches undergo successful overhauling for safe train operations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: The North East Frontier Railway places a strong emphasis on the safety and efficiency of passenger trains, which relies heavily on the meticulous maintenance of various types of coaches. To ensure the proper functioning and safety of the rolling stock, NF Railway has undertaken a significant initiative in the mechanical field, particularly the maintenance of passenger coaches through Periodical Overhauling (POH) at its depots and workshops.

From January to November of the current year, a total of 1139 coaches underwent POH at the two workshops of NF Railway, namely New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh. The POH process involves thorough inspections and maintenance, addressing issues such as breakage of springs, loose types on the wheels, and other mechanical equipment failures that could lead to untoward incidents.

At the New Bongaigaon workshop, POH was carried out for 301 non air-conditioned conventional coaches, 51 air-conditioned conventional coaches, 93 non air-conditioned LHB coaches, and 122 air-conditioned LHB coaches. Simultaneously, the Dibrugarh workshop completed POH for 323 non air-conditioned conventional coaches, 60 air-conditioned conventional coaches, 88 non air-conditioned LHB coaches, and 101 air-conditioned LHB coaches.

The periodic overhauling of coaches is a crucial aspect of ensuring the safety and smooth operation of passenger trains. Coaches are periodically overhauled as prescribed in maintenance manuals to meet safety standards and replace over-aged stock on the railway network.