144 Cr PC Imposed In Parts Of Kaziranga National Park

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 2: Expressing concern over the increasing trend of flood waters, the Kaliabor Sub-division administration on Tuesday promulgated 144 Cr PC across the Nagaon district portion of the Kaziranga National Park.

The local administration also restricted the speed limit of vehicles on NH-37 along the national park.

On Tuesday, the Nagaon administration also prohibited other activities including assembly of five or more persons at a time, carrying firearms, lethal weapons, bows and arrows, parking of heavy vehicles in front of dhabas, blowing loud horns in and around the area of the park.

In a notification here by Pabitra Kumar Das, additional district magistrate (in-charge) Kaliabor Subdivision stated that the steps were taken only for safe movement and migration of the wild animals of the park and tiger reserve towards the higher grounds adjoining Karbi Anglong hills by crossing the NH-37 road.

The notification further highlighted that strict prohibition order initiated by the administration would continue until further notification by the same.

Meanwhile, in another notification issued by the same, following the directives of the Supreme Court, the administration of the subdivision also restricted all kinds of new constructions in the areas of all the 9 identified animal corridors of the park.