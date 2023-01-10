Sec 144 promulgated in Nagaon portion of Kaziranga National Park

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 9: Through an official notification, Pabitra Kr Das, sub-divisional magistrate, Kaliabor, imposed Section 144 CrPC with immediate effect in the district portion of Kaziranga National Park and restricted traditional community fishing as well as assembly of five or more persons. The restriction includes Kaziranga National Park as well as Tiger Reserve and its peripheral areas especially in the beels and other wetlands of the park falling under Kaliabor subdivision in the district.

Besides, the authority concerned has also put strict restrictions on carrying fishing equipment including nets and other tools as well as other arms including firearms, lethal weapons, etc., inside the mentioned locations.

However, it is stated in the same notification that police or security personnel, forest officials, guards and other government servants have been exempted from the purview of the strict restrictions imposed by the authority concerned of the subdivision.

This prohibition order comes into force with immediate effect and will continue until further notification or order, the notification added further.

It is worth mentioning here that during Magh Bihu festival, especially just ahead of its celebration, people from some communities apparently come to the wetlands as well as other beels located at Kaziranga National Park and its peripheral areas for community fishing and allegedly flout the provisions of wildlife protection act, 1972 and pose a threat to the biodiversity of the park.