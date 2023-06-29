17-Year-Old Girl Accuses Police Officer of Sexual Assault and Obscene Conduct in Ghagrapar Police Lockup

Nalbari, June 29: A shocking incident has come to light as a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint against a police officer for allegedly sexually assaulting her and capturing obscene photographs inside the lockup at Ghagrapar police station. The incident is said to have occurred on Monday, June 26, causing outrage and prompting swift action from authorities.

According to sources close to the investigation, the victim and her lover had reportedly eloped on June 21. However, their plans were foiled when they were apprehended by the police and taken to Ghagrapar Police Station. It was during their custody that the alleged incident took place.

The young girl claims that she was coerced into removing her clothes by a Sub-Inspector, who proceeded to capture explicit images of her. Additionally, she alleges that the officer made lewd gestures and attempted to harass her. Distressed by the ordeal, the minor sought help from a woman police official the following morning. However, she alleges that she was met with indifference and told to remain silent.

In response to the serious allegations, Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh, assured the public that appropriate action would be taken against the accused officer if found guilty. The DGP took to Twitter to address the matter, stating, “The complainant, a 17-year-old girl, filed a report on June 26, 2023, at Nalbari Police Station regarding an incident on June 21, 2023. She stated that she, along with a male companion, was brought to Ghagrapar Police Station, where a Sub-Inspector (name not mentioned) sexually assaulted her, took obscene photographs, and made lewd gestures. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, and it has been endorsed to a Woman Additional Superintendent of Police in Nalbari.”

The DGP further highlighted that the Police Station where the incident occurred has CCTV coverage, and a Deputy Inspector General has been assigned to conduct an on-site investigation and provide a first-hand report.

The authorities have expressed their commitment to taking decisive action if the allegations are proven true, emphasizing that the strongest lawful measures will be taken against the accused officer.

As the investigation proceeds, the case has drawn attention to the urgent need for safeguarding the rights and dignity of individuals, particularly minors, in custody. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of a robust justice system that ensures the accountability of those entrusted with upholding the law.