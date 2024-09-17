30 C
1,71,593 Assam houses built so far; PMAY-G 2.0 installment begins

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X referred to this development as "another significant step toward fulfilling our promise of providing housing to those in need."

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: A total of 1,71,593 houses have been allocated for Assam, and the disbursement of the first installment under PMAY-G 2.0 has officially begun, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X referred to this development as “another significant step toward fulfilling our promise of providing housing to those in need.”

The Education Minister wrote, “Another significant step toward fulfilling our promise of providing housing to those in need! A total of 1,71,593 houses have been allocated for Assam, and the disbursement of the first installment under PMAY-G 2.0 begins today.”

Additionally, the initiative will support underprivileged rural communities by providing pucca houses and improving living standards across the state.

Meanwhile, Assam has already made substantial progress under the PMAY-G scheme, with 19,18,787 houses completed as of September 2024, inching closer to its target of 20,51,842 pucca houses by March 2024.

Furthermore, the additional 1,71,593 homes allocated under the PMAY-G 2.0 phase have strengthened the state’s commitment to uplift its rural population through stable and secure housing.

Pegu recommends Raimona NP for nature enthusiasts, shares key contact details

The Hills Times -
