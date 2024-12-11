14 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
1st GAFF to open with Iranian film

‘A platform to connect cultures, foster dialogue, and discover narratives’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Babak Khajehpasha-directed Iranian submission to Oscar Awards, ‘In the Arms of the Tree’, will be the opening cinema of the 1st Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF), scheduled in February next year, officials said on Tuesday.

The much-talked-about GAFF 2025 will take place on February 7-9, bringing together a dazzling array of cinematic brilliance from across Asia.

The festival organisers, in a statement, said, “‘In the Arms of the Tree’, Iran’s official submission for the 97th Academy Awards, is the opening film for GAFF 2025.”

“This heartfelt story of family turmoil and resilience crosses cultural boundaries, delivering an emotionally powerful experience that sets the stage for three days of exceptional cinema,” it added.

The first edition of the film festival promises to be a landmark event featuring films from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, China, and other countries.

In addition to showcasing Asian films, GAFF 2025 will have two key segments — the Indian Showcase Section, highlighting the diversity and richness of Indian cinema, and the North East India Competition Section, celebrating the emerging talent and storytelling from this region.

Commenting on the festival, GAFF Festival Director Monita Borgohain, said, “This event is not just a celebration of films but a platform to connect cultures, foster dialogue and discover new narratives.”

“This year, with a compelling lineup of films and sections that honour Indian and North Eastern cinema, we aim to create a vibrant space for cinephiles and filmmakers alike,” Borgohain said.

GAFF 2025 will offer various events like film screenings, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for film enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Apart from Borgohain, the former Festival Director of the Assam government-sponsored Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF), the advisory board boasts several distinguished members from the film fraternity.

Renowned film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, National Award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, and prominent film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher are also part of the 1st GAFF. (PTI)

