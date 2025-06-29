Naga Parliamentarians’ Forum mourns death of former MP B D Behring

IMPHAL, June 28: The Naga Parliamentarians’ Forum, Manipur (NPFM) said today that it was “deeply saddened by the untimely demise” of B D Behring, former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former Member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

“His sudden passing has brought profound sorrow to the people of Manipur, especially to the weaker and underprivileged sections of society”, the forum said in a condolence message signed by its convenor Mani Charenamei and secretary Samuel Risom.

- Advertisement -

Born in 1953, B D Behring lived a life of 72 years, marked by “unwavering commitment” to justice and the dignity of the downtrodden, the condolence message said.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that he devoted his entire life to fighting for the rights and upliftment of the marginalized, it also said.

A leader of rare empathy, he was deeply sensitive to the sufferings of others and worked tirelessly to eliminate discrimination and injustice across the state, the message added.

As a social worker and people’s representative, he relentlessly championed the cause of the tribal people advocating for fair representation in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, strengthening local self-governance institutions, and ensuring the meaningful implementation of Article 371(C) of the Indian Constitution, the message also said.

- Advertisement -

He fearlessly defended the constitutional rights of the hill people while promoting peaceful coexistence and fostering harmonious relations among all communities in Manipur, it further stated.

According to the NPFM, B D Behring also firmly upheld and supported the political aspirations of the Naga people to live under one political entity.

Even in poor health, he never shied away from attending important meetings, an embodiment of his steadfast spirit of service and deep love for his people, the message also said.

In his passing, Manipur has lost one of its most dedicated and selfless sons, a loss that will be deeply felt and hard to replace, the NPFM stated.

- Advertisement -

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray that God grants them strength, comfort, and peace during this time of grief”, the message added. (NNN)