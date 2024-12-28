14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 28, 2024
22nd Convocation of TU marks inspiring addresses from distinguished guests

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 27: University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar urged the students to convert challenges into opportunities, here in Tezpur on Friday.

Prof Kumar, who served as the chief guest, urged graduating students to transform challenges like climate change and poverty into opportunities, emphasising the importance of education in shaping global citizens.

“Educational institutions like the judiciary and parliament are guided by constitutional values,” Prof Kumar stated.

He highlighted India’s accomplishments such as Aditya L1 and digital payment systems as examples of young Indians’ transformative potential.

“Many Fortune 500 companies are headed by Indians, a testament to our education system’s strength,” he remarked.

Prof Kumar also underscored the importance of inclusive higher education and the National Education Policy (NEP), which promotes diversity, skill development and inclusivity. He encouraged students to remain lifelong learners and nurture curiosity.

The convocation was presided over by Assam Governor and Tezpur University chancellor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who conferred degrees upon 1363 graduates.

In his address, the Governor reminded students of their societal responsibilities. “True education not only imparts knowledge but also cultivates empathy, compassion and a deep sense of duty towards others,” he said.

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun,” urging students to work with dedication and effort to achieve greatness,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor prof Shambhu Nath Singh welcomed the attendees and called on graduates to embrace their roles as agents of change.

He announced the university’s ambitious plans, including the establishment of new departments like Economics, Psychology, Political Science, Geography, Performing Arts and Tribal Studies.

Prof Singh also highlighted the university’s thriving research ecosystem and ongoing infrastructure projects.

