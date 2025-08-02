233 trainees receive job offer letters from North-East Skill Development Centre

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug. 1: A total of 233 trainees, including 114 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, received job offer letters during a ceremony held at the North-East Skill Development Centre in Guwahati on Friday.

The event was organised under the Assam Skill Development Mission.

According to an official statement, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment and Information & Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, handed over the job offer letters to the successful trainees.

Minister of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Prashanta Phukan was also present at the ceremony.

The statement said that the 114 SC trainees had undergone free training in various trades through the Directorate for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes under the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Of the total recipients, 54 candidates have secured job offers from overseas organisations, while the others received domestic placements.

Congratulating the trainees, Minister Hazarika urged them to seize the opportunities to build promising careers.

He said employment abroad not only benefits individuals and their families but also contributes to India’s economic growth.

Citing examples of successful Indian professionals working globally, he emphasised the growing importance of skill-based education in today’s world — a focus area of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The statement further informed that for the financial year 2025–26, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment has planned skill development training for another 240 SC students.