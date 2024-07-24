33 C
27 Express Trains, Including Anand Vihar-Danapur and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati, Cancelled

Updated:
Pune, India - October 02 2020: Diesel locomotive hauling a passenger train near Pune India.
HT Digital

July 24, Wednesday: In a major disruption to rail services, 27 express trains, including key routes such as Anand Vihar-Danapur and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati, have been cancelled. This sudden cancellation has caused significant inconvenience to passengers and disrupted travel plans for many.

According to Jagran, the cancellations have been implemented due to operational reasons, impacting various routes and services across the network. Affected passengers have been advised to check the status of their trains and make alternative travel arrangements as necessary.

Railway authorities have expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured that efforts are being made to minimize the impact on passengers. They have also announced that refunds will be provided for tickets booked on the cancelled trains.

The cancellations have led to a flurry of activity at railway stations, with passengers seeking information and assistance regarding their travel plans. The authorities are working to manage the situation and provide necessary support to those affected.

This development underscores the importance of staying updated on travel advisories and being prepared for potential disruptions in services. Passengers are encouraged to stay in touch with railway helplines and official sources for the latest updates on train schedules and cancellations

