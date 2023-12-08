28,813 constables promoted in a single day by Assam Police

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: In a groundbreaking development in the history of Assam Police, a staggering 28,813 constables were promoted to the next rank of Lance Naik in a single day, said state Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh.

This monumental achievement marks a significant stride in recognizing and rewarding the hard work and dedication of the police force.

As per Singh, Of the total promotions, 21,275 constables belong to the Armed Branch, while 7,538 constables hail from the Unarmed Branch.

