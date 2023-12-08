28,813 constables promoted in a single day by Assam Police

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: In a groundbreaking development in the history of Assam Police, a staggering 28,813 constables were promoted to the next rank of Lance Naik in a single day, said state Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh.
This monumental achievement marks a significant stride in recognizing and rewarding the hard work and dedication of the police force.
As per Singh, Of the total promotions, 21,275 constables belong to the Armed Branch, while 7,538 constables hail from the Unarmed Branch.
“A historic day in the annals of @assampolice 28,813 Constables promoted in one day to next rank of L/Nk. Of these, 21,275 belong to Armed Branch and 7538 belong to Unarmed Branch. Gratitude to Hon CM Assam Sjt @himantabiswa Sir for approving landmark minimum assured three promotions to all ranks. The entire Assam Police family is grateful to Hon @CMOfficeAssam
and @mygovassam (Home Department),” Sing wrote on micro-blogging site X.